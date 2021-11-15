Solus Advanced Materials buys copper foil plant site in Canada
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Solus Advanced Materials Co., a South Korean battery foil maker, said Monday it has purchased a copper foil plant site in Canada as part of efforts to tap into the North American market.
The company, formerly known as Doosan Solus, said in a regulatory filing that it acquired the factory site in Quebec that has the production capacity of 60,000 tons of battery foil annually.
Copper foil is as thin as one-fifteenth of human hair and is used as the anode current collector of the lithium-ion battery cell, which is used in electric vehicles (EVs).
Solus said it plans to turn the Quebec factory site into its first battery foil production line in North America, aiming to start mass production in 2024.
The purchase gives Solus back the factory that had been run by its European unit from 2001 to 2014, before Solus was acquired by Doosan, a South Korean conglomerate.
Doosan sold off its stake in Solus to a private equity firm in 2020 to secure funding for its cash-strapped Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
KOSPI 2,960.20 DN 9.07 points (close)
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules