Military reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported three additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,126, the defense ministry said.
Among the new cases were an Army officer stationed in Hwacheon, 118 kilometers northeast of Seoul, and another Army officer based in Yeoncheon, also north of the capital city. The two tested positive following their vacations.
An Army officer based in Cheorwon, 88 kilometers north of Seoul, contracted the virus after staying at the same spot with a civilian patient.
All three newly added patients were fully vaccinated.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 58 patients are still under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
KOSPI 2,960.20 DN 9.07 points (close)
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
(2nd LD) Gov't to place emergency controls, cut tariffs on urea solution: PM
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases stay over 2,000 for 5th straight day amid relaxed virus curbs
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules