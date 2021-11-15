(LEAD) Military reports 3 additional COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: UPDATES with additional info in paras 6-7)
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported three additional COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,126, the defense ministry said.
Among the new cases were an Army officer stationed in Hwacheon, 118 kilometers northeast of Seoul, and another Army officer based in Yeoncheon, also north of the capital city. The two tested positive following their vacations.
An Army officer based in Cheorwon, 88 kilometers north of Seoul, contracted the virus after staying at the same spot with a civilian patient.
All three newly added patients were fully vaccinated.
Of the cumulative cases in the military, 58 patients are still under treatment.
Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases traced to the VHS Medical Center in eastern Seoul rose by 10 to 107, the veterans affairs ministry said Monday.
The hospital, which has emerged as a major source of cluster infections in the capital, is one of six medical centers in South Korea reserved for veterans and their family members.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
