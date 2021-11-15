Police to deploy over 10,000 officers for college exam-related security
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- About 10,000 police officers will be deployed for security and safety activities related to this week's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the National Police Agency (NPA) said Monday.
On Thursday, about 509,800 high school seniors and graduates are set to take this year's CSAT, seen as one of the nation's most important annual academic events.
The NPA said 10,506 officers will be mobilized to safeguard the delivery of exam papers and answer sheets from Monday to Thursday and guard the testing sites and the answer sheet processing center until Dec. 9.
CSAT exam papers and answer sheets will be delivered to 1,396 testing sites in 86 testing districts across the country from their printing center in the central administrative city of Sejong, while marked answer sheets will be sent to their processing center in the central province of North Chungcheong.
During the transport of exam papers and answer sheets, one patrol car with two police officers will be operated for each route, the NPA said.
In addition, a team of two police officers will patrol the storage facilities of exam papers and answer sheets once every two hours, while regional education offices will be responsible for their overall security, including access control.
Two police officers will be placed at the entrance of each testing site, and patrol cars will stand by until the end of the test.
Every year on the day of the exam, police forces are also dispatched in the early morning to escort students to their designated testing sites by motorcycle or patrol car during the rush hour.
The CSAT is the culmination of years of hard work for many students, and the government not only increases public transport to help students get to their test centers on time but also bans overhead flights during the English listening section.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie