S. Korea's EV sales nearly double this year, 7th-largest worldwide
SEOUL -- Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) in South Korea almost doubled in the first three quarters of this year from a year earlier, ranking seventh in the world, data showed Monday.
A total of 71,006 EVs were sold in Asia's fourth-largest economy in the January-September period, up 96 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Automotive Technology Institute.
------------------
'Eternals' retains No. 1 spot on S. Korea box office for 2nd week
SEOUL -- Marvel's latest superhero film "Eternals" has topped the South Korean box office for the second consecutive week, data showed Monday.
"Eternals" attracted a combined 501,000 people from Friday to Sunday, accounting for 55.9 percent of the period's total ticket sales at local theaters, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
------------------
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
SEOUL -- South Korea on Monday reported more than 2,000 daily coronavirus cases for six days in a row, fueling worries of a surge in COVID-19 infections after the country relaxed its virus-related restrictions early this month.
The country reported 2,006 new COVID-19 cases, including 1,986 local infections, raising the total caseload to 397,466, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
------------------
Defense, relief pitching betray Bears in opening Korean Series loss
SEOUL -- Errors aren't always the most accurate measure of defense in baseball, but untimely miscues on the field can come bite a team when they least expect them.
Just ask the Doosan Bears, whose defense failed them in an opening 4-2 loss to the KT Wiz in the Korean Series on Sunday.
------------------
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
SEOUL -- K-pop megastar BTS has clinched four trophies at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA), the most at the annual ceremony.
In the ceremony held in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday (local time), the seven-member act took home Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-pop and Biggest Fans.
------------------
S. Korean official voices optimism on accord with U.S. on end-of-war declaration
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States are expected to reach an agreement soon related to Seoul's offer of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, according to a senior diplomat.
Arriving in Washington D.C. for consultations with American officials, South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun told reporters Sunday (local time) he expects a "good result" to be produced "before long."
------------------
(LEAD) N. Korea to hold conference on 'three revolutions' to boost internal unity
SEOUL -- North Korea was to hold a conference on the country's "three-revolution movement" aimed at developing its ideology, technology and culture, state media reported Monday, in an apparent effort to bolster internal unity.
Participants for the 5th Conference of Frontrunners of the Three Revolutions "who set practical examples in carrying out the revolutions" arrived in Pyongyang the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------------
S. Korea's 2021 rice output rises for first time in 6 years
SEOUL -- South Korea's rice output rose for the first time in six years due mainly to favorable weather conditions and an increase in the cultivation area, data showed Monday.
The country's rice production reached 3.88 million tons in 2021, up 10.7 percent from a record low of 3.51 million tons the previous year, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
------------------
Global Korea Convention 2021 opens to spotlight development cooperation amid pandemic, climate change
SEOUL -- International aid experts from 70 public and private organizations, research centers and civic groups kicked off a three-day conference Monday to share South Korea's achievements in development cooperation and explore its role in an era of COVID-19 and climate change.
Global Korea Convention 2021 opened with a ceremony at the K-Hotel Seoul, co-hosted by the National Research Council for Economics, Humanities and Social Sciences, the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Export-Import Bank of Korea.
