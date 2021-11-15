Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to offer US$100 mln in loans for Bangladesh's economic recovery

All News 14:21 November 15, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it plans to provide US$100 million in financing for a joint project with multilateral lenders to help Bangladesh recover from the fallout of the pandemic.

South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will offer its low-interest rate loans for the $700 million joint project to support Bangladesh's economy, the finance ministry said.

The project will also be supported by the Asian Development Bank with $250 million, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) with $250 million and OPEC Fund for International Development with $100 million.

It is the first time the EDCF and the AIIB have provided joint financing to an economic project in developing countries.

South Korea launched the EDCF program in 1987 in an effort to help other developing countries with their basic infrastructure.

This undated photo, provided by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, shows the exterior of the ministry building in the central administrative city of Sejong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SLAE) (Yonhap)

