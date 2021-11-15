Hyundai Electric to build eco-friendly energy system in industrial complex
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co. (HE) said Monday it will launch a 26.6-billion won (US$22.5 million) project to build an eco-friendly electricity generation and supply system in an industrial complex in South Korea.
To that end, HE signed a deal to carry out the project with Korea Industrial Complex Corp., an operator of industrial complexes in South Korea, the company said.
HE has formed a consortium with 13 entities, including industrial artificial intelligence company Thingspire, to push for the project to be completed by December 2023, the company said.
HE is an energy solution unit of global shipbuilding giant Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. (HHIH).
Under the project, the company will construct a combined 3,800 kilowatt electricity supply system, including fuel cell power plant, solar power station and charging stations for electric vehicles in Banwol-Sihwa Industrial Complex, which is about 50 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie