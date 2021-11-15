KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Q3 net income up 714.2 pct. to 26.4 bln won
All News 15:29 November 15, 2021
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- KEPCO Plant Service & Engineering Co. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 26.4 billion won (US$22.4 million), up 714.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 30.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 47.1 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.9 percent to 311.4 billion won.
The operating profit was 14.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
Samsung heir Lee due in Canada, U.S. for chip plant project, vaccine consultation
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie