KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanwha 32,300 UP 350
SamsungF&MIns 229,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,950 UP 950
Kogas 40,600 DN 2,600
HyundaiEng&Const 50,800 UP 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,700 UP 1,300
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 101,500 UP 1,000
ShinhanGroup 37,800 UP 250
HITEJINRO 34,350 UP 400
Yuhan 60,200 UP 1,100
CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 UP 1,000
DL 64,800 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,350 UP 250
KIA CORP. 86,500 DN 300
SK hynix 111,000 UP 4,500
Youngpoong 698,000 DN 2,000
Daesang 24,250 UP 400
ORION Holdings 16,250 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,160 0
DB HiTek 64,800 UP 4,300
CJ 94,900 UP 800
LX INT 27,050 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 17,150 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 0
KAL 30,400 DN 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,675 UP 50
Daewoong 32,750 UP 750
LG Corp. 90,300 UP 300
SamyangFood 80,600 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,550 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 373,000 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 979,000 DN 10,000
AmoreG 48,650 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 209,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 13,300 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 108,500 DN 500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,890 0
NEXENTIRE 7,420 0
CHONGKUNDANG 117,500 UP 4,000
KCC 326,000 UP 6,500
(MORE)
-
