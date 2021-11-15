SKBP 102,000 UP 2,300

POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 UP 3,000

BoryungPharm 14,500 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 80,900 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 41,700 UP 100

Shinsegae 242,000 DN 1,000

Nongshim 283,500 UP 3,000

SGBC 81,400 UP 1,800

Hyosung 99,100 UP 100

LOTTE 33,050 0

GCH Corp 28,250 UP 200

LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 4,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,320 UP 90

POSCO 285,000 0

DB INSURANCE 58,400 UP 900

SamsungElec 71,400 UP 800

NHIS 13,200 UP 150

DongwonInd 232,000 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 48,750 UP 350

LS 59,200 UP 700

GC Corp 239,000 DN 1,000

GS E&C 42,100 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 754,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 184,000 UP 1,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,260 UP 50

SKC 173,000 DN 3,500

GS Retail 32,900 UP 500

Ottogi 472,500 UP 5,500

IlyangPharm 30,650 UP 1,100

F&F Holdings 41,350 UP 200

HtlShilla 81,800 UP 500

Hanmi Science 58,000 UP 2,200

SamsungElecMech 169,500 UP 5,000

Hanssem 88,000 UP 2,100

KSOE 102,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,450 DN 250

OCI 118,500 DN 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 59,900 DN 300

KorZinc 504,000 DN 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 40

