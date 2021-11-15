KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKBP 102,000 UP 2,300
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 UP 3,000
BoryungPharm 14,500 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 80,900 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,700 UP 100
Shinsegae 242,000 DN 1,000
Nongshim 283,500 UP 3,000
SGBC 81,400 UP 1,800
Hyosung 99,100 UP 100
LOTTE 33,050 0
GCH Corp 28,250 UP 200
LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,320 UP 90
POSCO 285,000 0
DB INSURANCE 58,400 UP 900
SamsungElec 71,400 UP 800
NHIS 13,200 UP 150
DongwonInd 232,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 48,750 UP 350
LS 59,200 UP 700
GC Corp 239,000 DN 1,000
GS E&C 42,100 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 754,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 184,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,260 UP 50
SKC 173,000 DN 3,500
GS Retail 32,900 UP 500
Ottogi 472,500 UP 5,500
IlyangPharm 30,650 UP 1,100
F&F Holdings 41,350 UP 200
HtlShilla 81,800 UP 500
Hanmi Science 58,000 UP 2,200
SamsungElecMech 169,500 UP 5,000
Hanssem 88,000 UP 2,100
KSOE 102,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,450 DN 250
OCI 118,500 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 59,900 DN 300
KorZinc 504,000 DN 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,840 UP 40
(MORE)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform