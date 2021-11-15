KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HyundaiMipoDock 75,900 0
IS DONGSEO 46,450 DN 350
S-Oil 96,300 DN 400
LG Innotek 257,000 UP 15,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 218,500 UP 2,500
HMM 27,500 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 78,700 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 170,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 247,500 UP 4,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,950 UP 900
S-1 83,900 UP 1,300
ZINUS 86,000 DN 700
Hanchem 317,500 DN 11,500
DWS 51,100 DN 300
KEPCO 22,850 DN 300
SamsungSecu 48,400 UP 350
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 UP 100
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 50,100 UP 100
HyundaiElev 47,250 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 155,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,350 UP 700
KUMHOTIRE 5,320 UP 70
Hanon Systems 14,300 UP 250
SK 248,000 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 48,150 UP 1,300
Handsome 39,900 DN 400
Asiana Airlines 21,850 UP 250
COWAY 79,400 UP 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 103,000 0
IBK 11,150 UP 50
DONGSUH 34,550 UP 150
SamsungEng 23,000 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 2,000
PanOcean 5,740 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,350 DN 50
KT 31,450 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155500 UP3500
LOTTE TOUR 18,750 DN 250
(MORE)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform