KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 14,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,400 DN 100
KT&G 85,000 0
DHICO 25,550 DN 650
Doosanfc 53,500 UP 1,400
LG Display 20,700 UP 550
Kangwonland 26,350 DN 250
NAVER 411,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 129,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 660,000 DN 55,000
KIWOOM 112,000 UP 2,500
DSME 26,300 UP 300
HDSINFRA 8,220 UP 90
DWEC 6,270 UP 180
DongwonF&B 204,500 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 44,750 UP 350
LGH&H 1,205,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 765,000 DN 9,000
KEPCO E&C 97,900 DN 2,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,800 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,700 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 124,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 23,850 0
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 79,700 UP 400
KIH 88,600 UP 1,000
LOTTE Himart 26,550 UP 200
GS 42,700 UP 150
CJ CGV 28,600 DN 400
LIG Nex1 48,850 DN 50
Fila Holdings 37,950 DN 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 163,000 UP 6,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,500 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,335 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 184,500 DN 500
FOOSUNG 24,900 0
SK Innovation 228,500 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 32,800 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 56,300 DN 100
Hansae 25,200 UP 300
(MORE)
