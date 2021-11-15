KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LX HAUSYS 66,500 UP 700
Youngone Corp 44,950 UP 450
CSWIND 62,500 DN 800
GKL 14,800 DN 300
KOLON IND 81,000 UP 400
HanmiPharm 276,000 UP 7,500
BNK Financial Group 8,550 DN 20
emart 162,500 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY423 00 UP550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,950 UP 400
HANJINKAL 58,500 UP 200
DoubleUGames 68,100 UP 200
CUCKOO 19,650 UP 350
COSMAX 106,500 UP 500
MANDO 61,800 DN 900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 864,000 UP 31,000
INNOCEAN 59,500 UP 900
Doosan Bobcat 43,600 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,450 DN 200
Netmarble 131,500 DN 1,000
KRAFTON 548,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S60900 0
ORION 110,500 UP 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,750 UP 100
BGF Retail 165,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 152,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 24,050 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 560,000 DN 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 650,000 DN 4,000
SKBS 242,000 UP 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 UP 300
KakaoBank 62,400 UP 300
HYBE 407,000 UP 10,500
SK ie technology 179,000 UP 3,000
DL E&C 129,500 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 8,820 UP 150
TaihanElecWire 1,995 UP 175
Celltrion 233,000 UP 19,500
DOOSAN 137,500 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 5,180 UP 555
(END)
