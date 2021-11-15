S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 15, 2021
All News 16:30 November 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.294 1.314 -2.0
2-year TB 1.743 1.771 -2.8
3-year TB 1.912 1.968 -5.6
10-year TB 2.298 2.344 -4.6
2-year MSB 1.764 1.775 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.457 2.499 -4.2
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform