Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
------------------
S. Korea to import more urea solution to ease supply shortage
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday local firms have inked deals to import urea solution from other countries, including Malaysia and Mexico, a move expected to help ease a supply shortage of the key fluid needed in diesel cars to cut emissions.
Three Korean firms have signed contracts to import a combined 1.28 million liters of urea solution from Malaysia, Mexico and Australia, according to the government. South Korea needs 600,000 liters of the solution for diesel cars per day.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to offer US$100 mln in loans for Bangladesh's economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it plans to provide US$100 million in financing for a joint project with multilateral lenders to help Bangladesh recover from the fallout of the pandemic.
South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will offer its low-interest rate loans for the $700 million joint project to support Bangladesh's economy, the finance ministry said.
------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea cuts Indonesia's payment for joint fighter development: arms agency
SEOUL -- South Korea has lowered Indonesia's planned payment for its share of the cost for a joint fighter development project, as the warplane has been designated as "defense goods" eligible for a tax exemption, the state arms procurement agency said Monday.
Accordingly, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said Indonesia is to pay 1.6 trillion won (US$1.35 billion) in total, down 100 billion won, for the 8.1 trillion-won project, called KF-21.
------------------
Yoon leads Lee by some 13 percentage points in presidential race: survey
SEOUL -- Yoon Seok-youl, the presidential nominee of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), is leading his opponent Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) by some 13 percentage points in a hypothetical multicandidate race, a survey showed Monday.
Yoon garnered 45.6 percent support against Lee's 32.4 percent in the survey conducted on 1,009 adults nationwide on Friday and Saturday, according to the Korea Society Opinion Institute (KSOI).
------------------
Customs office to conduct special crackdown on marijuana smuggling during Black Friday season
INCHEON -- The customs office at Incheon International Airport will launch a special crackdown on drug smuggling ahead of Black Friday and other seasonal sales in the United States, officials said Monday.
The seven-week crackdown will last for seven weeks through the end of the year, officials said.
------------------
Seoul increases nighttime taxi services amid 'living with COVID-19'-driven growth in demand
SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will temporarily lift operating day restrictions on privately-owned taxis in an effort to increase nighttime taxi services, as eased anti-virus restrictions are jacking up demand for nocturnal transportation, officials said Monday.
The city will temporarily remove the restrictions under which privately-owned cabs were required to take every third day off, allowing them to run services in the nighttime period from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on the otherwise off day, the city government said.
------------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks close just shy of 3,000 on foreign and institutional buying
SEOUL -- The South Korean stock market closed just shy of the 3,000-point mark Monday after a bullish session, led by strong foreign and institutional buying. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.72 points, or 1.03 percent, to close at 2,999.52 points.
(END)
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
(LEAD) Number of 'wealthy' S. Koreans grows to nearly 400,000 last year: report
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform