Go to Contents Go to Navigation

UNC says commander OKs expansion of visitation to Panmunjom

All News 17:59 November 15, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC) said Monday Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera has approved the expansion of visitation to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, some four months after tours to the site were suspended due to COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the UNC said it will soon finalize coordination with the South Korean government over when to restart the tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

"In conjunction with the ROK 'Living with COVID-19' plan, the #UNC Commander has authorized the expansion of visitation to the #JointSecurityArea," the command said.

"We will soon finalize coordination with our ROK government teammates to announce when public tours will resume. Stay tuned!" it added, referring to South Korea by its official name, Republic of Korea.

Since this month, South Korea has implemented a phased scheme for a gradual return to normal life, which entails eased social-distancing rules.

In the file photo taken April 19, 2018, South Korean and U.S. soldiers stand guard at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom, north of Seoul, ahead of the historic inter-Korean summit talks at the village on April 27. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#UNC panmunjom tours
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!