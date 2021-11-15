UNC says commander OKs expansion of visitation to Panmunjom
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-led U.N. Command (UNC) said Monday Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera has approved the expansion of visitation to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, some four months after tours to the site were suspended due to COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, the UNC said it will soon finalize coordination with the South Korean government over when to restart the tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.
"In conjunction with the ROK 'Living with COVID-19' plan, the #UNC Commander has authorized the expansion of visitation to the #JointSecurityArea," the command said.
"We will soon finalize coordination with our ROK government teammates to announce when public tours will resume. Stay tuned!" it added, referring to South Korea by its official name, Republic of Korea.
Since this month, South Korea has implemented a phased scheme for a gradual return to normal life, which entails eased social-distancing rules.
