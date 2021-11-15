Jeju Air Q3 losses widen on higher cost
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest budget carrier, said Monday its third quarter net losses widened from a year earlier on high oil prices and a weak won amid stricter virus curbs.
Net losses deepened to 83.03 billion won (US$70 million) in the three months ended in September from a net loss of 66.79 billion won in the same period of last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.
"Air passenger traffic declined as the country applied stricter distancing rules following the fourth wave of pandemic. High oil prices and a weak won also weighed on the bottomline," a company spokesman said over the phone.
The won's weakness against the U.S. dollar drove up the value of dollar-denominated debts when converted into the local currency, he said.
The dollar rose to 1,184.90 won at the end of September, compared with 1,173.50 won a year earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea.
Operating losses widened to 91.32 billion won in the third quarter from 70.06 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 15 percent to 68.22 billion won from 59.55 billion won during the same period.
From January to September, however, its net losses narrowed to 218.38 billion won from 268.80 billion won in the year-ago period.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
New infections below 2,000 for 2nd day amid eased virus curbs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform
-
New cases over 2,000 for 6th straight day amid eased virus rules
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards