Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- The first tourists from Singapore since the start of the coronavirus pandemic arrived Monday in South Korea under a bilateral travel bubble agreement.
A travel bubble refers to a quarantine-free travel partnership between two or more cities or countries with similar levels of COVID-19 cases.
The tourists landed at Incheon International Airport earlier in the day and will be free to travel around the country without quarantine if they test negative on a polymerase chain reaction test, the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) said.
Among them, a group of Singaporeans working in the tourism industry and reporters were invited by KTO to visit major tourist attractions in the greater Seoul area and Gangwon Province this week.
On Monday, KTO signed another pact with the Singapore Tourism Board and agreed to cooperate in promoting tourism between the two countries, including in marketing and support for venture companies.
(END)
