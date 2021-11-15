Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
By Yoo Jee-ho
DOHA/SEOUL, Nov. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first match against Iraq in September in the ongoing Asian World Cup qualifying round didn't go as the Taeguk Warriors had hoped. On the eve of their second meeting, South Korea head coach Paulo Bento said Monday he wants his side to "dominate and control" the game this time.
South Korea will take on Iraq at Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Doha at 6 p.m. Tuesday local time, or midnight in Seoul. Iraq have been playing home matches at neutral sites for security reasons.
This is their second meeting in Group A of the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Iraq held South Korea to a scoreless draw on Sept. 2, a result that essentially felt like a loss for the favored South Koreans.
At a prematch press conference at Thani bin Jassim Stadium, Bento acknowledged it was "our worst performance in the first five matches in this phase."
Bento's players have righted their ship since. With 11 points from three wins and two draws at halfway point, South Korea are in second place in the group, two back of Iran. They beat the United Arab Emirates 1-0 at home last Thursday, and Bento would like to see his players ride that momentum into Tuesday.
"We'll try to play as well as possible against a team that is a tough team, a difficult team that reached a good result in the first game (in September)," Bento said. "We'll try to improve our performance from the first game and reach (a different) result. We should try to dominate and control the game."
Iraq played a lockdown defense against the superior South Korean offense then, and Bento said the match will come down to South Korea's persistence in the attacking zone.
"We'd like to create more chances than we created in the first game," he said. "They've just lost one game in this phase (along with four draws). We should be aware. And we should be humbled and keep with the right ambitions to reach three points."
The top two nations from the group after 10 matches will secure spots at the World Cup. With Lebanon sitting a distant third with five points, Iran and South Korea are virtual locks.
South Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986 in Mexico.
Iraq are ranked 72nd in the world, 37 spots below South Korea. They're one of three winless nations in the group with four draws and one loss.
