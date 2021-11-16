N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the northwestern city of Samjiyon near the border with China where a major development project is under way in his first public activity in more than a month, state media reported Tuesday.
"Kim ... gave on-the-spot guidance to Samjiyon City to learn about the real state of the third-stage project with the conclusion of Samjiyon City construction now in hand," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.
It marked Kim's first public appearance in more than a month after he delivered a speech at a defense exhibition on Oct. 11.
Samjiyon is located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, and is known to be the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il.
