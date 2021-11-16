Korean-language dailies

-- Upturn in housing prices slows down in Oct. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Amid restrictions on loans to citizens, civil servants receive rate favor (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee, Yoon collide over real estate tax, universal relief grants (Donga Ilbo)

-- 'Tax war' rocks housing prices, presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Household debt skyrockets, marking No. 1 in speed, ratio in world (Segye Times)

-- Europe tightens restrictions on unvaccinated, introduces 2 mln won fine (Chosun Ilbo)

-- After urea solution, calcium chloride feared to face supply shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Some local governments launch 'AI facial recognition' biz without consent (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Ugly Air Force' had another sexual harassment death case covered up (Hankook Ilbo)

-- One step ahead, Samsung begins challenge on G6 technology in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- F&F tops market capitalization among fashion firms amid industry upheaval (Korea Economic Daily)

