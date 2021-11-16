Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Upturn in housing prices slows down in Oct. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amid restrictions on loans to citizens, civil servants receive rate favor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon collide over real estate tax, universal relief grants (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Tax war' rocks housing prices, presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Household debt skyrockets, marking No. 1 in speed, ratio in world (Segye Times)
-- Europe tightens restrictions on unvaccinated, introduces 2 mln won fine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- After urea solution, calcium chloride feared to face supply shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Some local governments launch 'AI facial recognition' biz without consent (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ugly Air Force' had another sexual harassment death case covered up (Hankook Ilbo)
-- One step ahead, Samsung begins challenge on G6 technology in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- F&F tops market capitalization among fashion firms amid industry upheaval (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea's blindness to foreign vaccines becomes problem (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Greater Seoul passes threshold for rollback into social distancing (Korea Herald)
-- Medical capacity for critically ill COVID patients in jeopardy (Korea Times)
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
BTS to perform 'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion at AMAs
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
S. Korea's industry minister leaves for U.S. for talks on chips, steel tariffs
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform