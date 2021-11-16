Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:34 November 16, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Upturn in housing prices slows down in Oct. (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Amid restrictions on loans to citizens, civil servants receive rate favor (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee, Yoon collide over real estate tax, universal relief grants (Donga Ilbo)
-- 'Tax war' rocks housing prices, presidential election (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Household debt skyrockets, marking No. 1 in speed, ratio in world (Segye Times)
-- Europe tightens restrictions on unvaccinated, introduces 2 mln won fine (Chosun Ilbo)
-- After urea solution, calcium chloride feared to face supply shortages (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Some local governments launch 'AI facial recognition' biz without consent (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Ugly Air Force' had another sexual harassment death case covered up (Hankook Ilbo)
-- One step ahead, Samsung begins challenge on G6 technology in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- F&F tops market capitalization among fashion firms amid industry upheaval (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Korea's blindness to foreign vaccines becomes problem (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Greater Seoul passes threshold for rollback into social distancing (Korea Herald)
-- Medical capacity for critically ill COVID patients in jeopardy (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!