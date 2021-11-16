(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 16)

The PPP must not mistake its relatively high public support for eternal strength. The party owes much of its popularity to the Moon Jae-in administration's incompetence — and arrogance — as shown in a critical shortage of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) for vehicles and soaring real estate prices despite 26 rounds of measures to control them. PPP Chairman Lee is also criticized for trying to promote his reputation instead of playing his role as party head to hold the ruling party and government in check. Election sentiment is like the flow of water. If the PPP repeats its in-fighting without presenting new visions for the country's future, it will be engulfed by anti-PPP sentiment.

