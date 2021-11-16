Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 November 16, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 12/06 Sunny 0

Suwon 14/03 Sunny 0

Cheongju 15/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 16/04 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 14/02 Sunny 0

Gangneung 17/08 Sunny 0

Jeonju 16/05 Sunny 0

Gwangju 17/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/11 Sunny 20

Daegu 17/05 Sunny 0

Busan 18/10 Cloudy 0

(END)

