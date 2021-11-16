Gangwon FC appoint ex-nat'l team star Choi Yong-soo as new coach
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean football club Gangwon FC announced Tuesday they've hired former national team striker Choi Yong-soo as new head coach.
Choi, 48, is taking over a team in danger of relegation from the top-flight K League 1.
With two matches remaining this season, Gangwon FC are in 11th place, second from last, with 39 points, only three ahead of Gwangju FC. The last-place club in the K League 1 will be automatically relegated to the K League 2 for next year. The 11th-place team will face a K League 2 playoff winner in the promotion-relegation playoff.
Gangwon sacked Kim Byung-soo from the bench on Nov. 4, a day after losing to Pohang Steelers 4-0.
Following an international break, Gangwon FC will return to action on Nov. 28 against FC Seoul.
Choi will be coaching his second K League club. He managed FC Seoul to the K League championship in 2012 and then to the FA Cup title in 2015, while also finishing runners-up at the 2013 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
Choi also had a stint in China and had a second tour of duty with FC Seoul in 2018 to save the team from relegation.
He resigned in July last year and had been working as a television commentator.
The former striker won the 2000 K League MVP and represented South Korea at the 1996 Summer Olympics, and the 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups. He had 27 goals in 69 international matches.
