Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 9 additional COVID-19 cases

All News 10:36 November 16, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported nine additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload among its personnel to 2,135, the defense ministry said.

Five of the newly added patients tested positive after their family members were infected, the data showed.

A Marine Corps draftee stationed on the southern resort island of Jeju tested positive after a virus case was reported at the base.

An officer at the arms procurement agency in Gwacheon, south of Seoul, tested positive after developing symptoms.

An Army conscript based in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of the capital, contracted the virus during an off-base trip. Another Navy officer in the region also tested positive.

Of the cumulative cases in the military, 57 patients are still under treatment.

In this file photo, soldiers walk at a bus terminal in eastern Seoul on Sept. 22, 2021. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military-coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!