Stalking offense warning issued to reporters covering DP nominee's wife
SEONGNAM, South Korea, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Reporters covering the wife of the ruling party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung outside their home have been sent away by police after being warned of potential stalking offenses, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Bundang Police Station in Seongnam, South of Seoul, five reporters who were covering Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, in front of her home Monday have been sent away after being warned they could be in potential violation of the anti-stalking law.
The journalists reportedly staked out in front of Kim's house and chased her to a hospital. Police officials arrived on site after receiving a complaint from Kim.
Police however did not specify which part of the news gathering activity was in breach of the law.
Kim has become a subject of intense media coverage as of late after she was admitted to a hospital last week after sustaining injuries from a fall at their home. According to Lee, Kim was discharged the same day and has been recovering at home.
The incident prompted unfounded rumors that Kim may have been injured from a domestic violence incident involving Lee. The ruling Democratic Party has filed complaints with the prosecution against two people for spreading the rumor.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
S. Korea, U.S. in active discussion over end of war declaration: Amb. Lee
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
Moon attends christening ceremony of floating LNG platform