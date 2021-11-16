Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
------------------
(LEAD) Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
SEOUL -- The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in South Korea hit an all-time high on Tuesday as the daily caseload hovered over 2,000 for the seventh consecutive day amid eased antivirus curbs.
The country reported 2,125 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,110 local infections, raising the total caseload to 399,591, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
------------------
Stalking offense warning issued to reporters covering DP nominee's wife
SEONGNAM, South Korea -- Reporters covering the wife of the ruling party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung outside their home have been sent away by police after being warned of potential stalking offenses, officials said Tuesday.
According to the Bundang Police Station in Seongnam, South of Seoul, five reporters who were covering Kim Hye-kyung, Lee's wife, in front of her home Monday have been sent away after being warned they could be in potential violation of the anti-stalking law.
------------------
S. Korea eyes large-scale military parade to mark Armed Forces Day next year
SEOUL -- South Korea seeks to stage a large-scale military parade next year to mark the Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day, a defense ministry official said Tuesday, in what could be a major show of force just months after the launch of the country's next administration.
The ministry has set aside 7.98 billion won (US$6.75 million) for the parade likely to showcase the nation's state-of-the-art military hardware, though a final decision would be made by the new government to be launched in May, the official said.
------------------
Tax revenue up 4.1 tln won in Sept. amid economic recovery
SEOUL -- South Korea's tax revenue increased 4.1 trillion won (US$3.5 billion) in September from a year earlier amid an economic recovery and a boom in asset markets, the finance ministry said Tuesday.
The government collected 26.3 trillion won in taxes in September, compared with 22.2 trillion won a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
------------------
Seoul stocks up late Tue. morning
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks swung to gains late Tuesday morning, erasing their earlier losses from profit-taking.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 3.48 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,003.0 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The KOSPI got off to a lackluster start as investors attempted to cash in gains from the recent rally.
------------------
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited the northwestern city of Samjiyon, near the border with China, where a major development project is underway, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday. It marks his first public activity in more than a month.
Located at the foot of Mount Paekdu, the highest peak on the Korean Peninsula, Samjiyon is known to be the birthplace of Kim's late father and former leader Kim Jong-il. Developing the city has been one of Kim's pet projects since taking office in late 2011.
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
Yoon leads Lee by some 13 percentage points in presidential race: survey