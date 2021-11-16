Moon discusses COVID-19 vaccine development cooperation with CEPI chief
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in discussed cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine development with the head of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the presidential office said Tuesday, amid South Korea's efforts to produce its own vaccine.
Moon explained the country's COVID-19 response and thanked the CEPI for its support for vaccine development during the meeting with Richard Hatchett, the CEO of the international coalition aimed at accelerating the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases.
South Korea joined the CEPI last year and has pledged to donate US$9 million through next year. The CEPI invested $210 million in local drugmaker SK Bioscience Co. for development and production of COVID-19 vaccines designated by the organization.
"South Korea will not be satisfied with contract manufacturing various vaccines but will aim to produce our own vaccine with our own technology to prepare for a new type of epidemics," Moon said. "We have big expectations for SK Bioscience's vaccine development, which the CEPI and the government supported together."
Hatchett said the CEPI considers cooperation with South Korean firms very valuable as the country is known as a hub of science technology.
The CEO also added that he was impressed by South Korea's COVID-19 response, saying the country has come up with a global standard in the fight against the pandemic.
