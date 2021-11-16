KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DL 63,800 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 138,000 UP 500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 108,000 UP 6,500
ShinhanGroup 38,350 UP 550
HITEJINRO 34,200 DN 150
Yuhan 59,900 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 140,500 UP 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,100 DN 250
KIA CORP. 84,200 DN 2,300
SK hynix 112,000 UP 1,000
Youngpoong 684,000 DN 14,000
HyundaiEng&Const 50,200 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,000 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,850 DN 100
Kogas 40,300 DN 300
Hanwha 32,000 DN 300
DB HiTek 66,000 UP 1,200
CJ 91,700 DN 3,200
LX INT 26,900 DN 150
DongkukStlMill 16,700 DN 450
TaihanElecWire 1,955 DN 40
Hyundai M&F INS 25,800 UP 300
Daesang 24,000 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,160 0
ORION Holdings 16,100 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 7,330 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 118,000 UP 500
KCC 312,000 DN 14,000
SKBP 104,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 48,600 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 206,500 DN 2,500
BukwangPharm 13,450 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 114,500 UP 6,000
Daewoong 32,450 DN 300
SamyangFood 80,800 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,450 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 373,000 0
TaekwangInd 1,006,000 UP 27,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,870 DN 20
(MORE)
