KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 30,450 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,675 0
LG Corp. 89,700 DN 600
ZINUS 92,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE 32,950 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 82,000 UP 1,100
GCH Corp 28,500 UP 250
Hyosung 98,100 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 140,000 UP 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,400 DN 100
Shinsegae 239,000 DN 3,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 145,500 0
Nongshim 290,000 UP 6,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,200 DN 500
SGBC 82,000 UP 600
DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 1,400
SamsungElec 71,300 DN 100
NHIS 13,300 UP 100
DongwonInd 227,000 DN 5,000
SK Discovery 49,100 UP 350
LS 57,500 DN 1,700
GC Corp 242,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 41,600 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 760,000 UP 6,000
KPIC 182,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,340 UP 80
SKC 170,000 DN 3,000
GS Retail 33,000 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,320 0
POSCO 283,500 DN 1,500
Ottogi 471,000 DN 1,500
IlyangPharm 30,650 0
MERITZ SECU 5,270 UP 90
HtlShilla 81,200 DN 600
Hanmi Science 57,900 DN 100
SamsungElecMech 167,000 DN 2,500
Hanssem 86,800 DN 1,200
KSOE 101,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 36,500 UP 50
OCI 120,000 UP 1,500
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
