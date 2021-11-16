KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 58,600 DN 1,300
KorZinc 505,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 70
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 2,100
F&F Holdings 44,700 UP 3,350
IS DONGSEO 45,550 DN 900
S-Oil 94,400 DN 1,900
LG Innotek 269,000 UP 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,000 DN 2,500
HMM 26,850 DN 650
HYUNDAI WIA 77,600 DN 1,100
KumhoPetrochem 167,500 DN 2,500
Mobis 242,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,000 UP 50
S-1 82,800 DN 1,100
Hanchem 308,000 DN 9,500
DWS 50,100 DN 1,000
KEPCO 22,800 DN 50
SamsungSecu 48,700 UP 300
KG DONGBU STL 11,100 DN 200
SKTelecom 309,500 0
SNT MOTIV 49,600 DN 500
HyundaiElev 47,600 UP 350
SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 UP 4,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 4,975 DN 345
Hanon Systems 13,800 DN 500
SK 251,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 47,400 DN 750
Handsome 39,550 DN 350
Asiana Airlines 21,400 DN 450
COWAY 78,900 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 DN 500
IBK 11,200 UP 50
DONGSUH 34,450 DN 100
SamsungEng 22,900 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 0
PanOcean 5,700 DN 40
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 23,500 UP 150
(MORE)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report