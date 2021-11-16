LS ELECTRIC 58,600 DN 1,300

KorZinc 505,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,770 DN 70

HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 2,100

F&F Holdings 44,700 UP 3,350

IS DONGSEO 45,550 DN 900

S-Oil 94,400 DN 1,900

LG Innotek 269,000 UP 12,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 216,000 DN 2,500

HMM 26,850 DN 650

HYUNDAI WIA 77,600 DN 1,100

KumhoPetrochem 167,500 DN 2,500

Mobis 242,500 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,000 UP 50

S-1 82,800 DN 1,100

Hanchem 308,000 DN 9,500

DWS 50,100 DN 1,000

KEPCO 22,800 DN 50

SamsungSecu 48,700 UP 300

KG DONGBU STL 11,100 DN 200

SKTelecom 309,500 0

SNT MOTIV 49,600 DN 500

HyundaiElev 47,600 UP 350

SAMSUNG SDS 159,500 UP 4,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 4,975 DN 345

Hanon Systems 13,800 DN 500

SK 251,000 UP 3,000

ShinpoongPharm 47,400 DN 750

Handsome 39,550 DN 350

Asiana Airlines 21,400 DN 450

COWAY 78,900 DN 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 102,500 DN 500

IBK 11,200 UP 50

DONGSUH 34,450 DN 100

SamsungEng 22,900 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 0

PanOcean 5,700 DN 40

SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 23,500 UP 150

(MORE)