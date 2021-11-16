KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 31,100 DN 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,500 DN 250
LG Uplus 14,100 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 UP 600
KT&G 84,800 DN 200
DHICO 25,700 UP 150
Doosanfc 53,200 DN 300
LG Display 20,650 DN 50
Kangwonland 26,150 DN 200
NAVER 405,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 127,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 705,000 UP 45,000
KIWOOM 110,500 DN 1,500
DSME 26,350 UP 50
HDSINFRA 8,100 DN 120
DWEC 6,230 DN 40
DongwonF&B 201,000 DN 3,500
KEPCO KPS 44,700 DN 50
LGH&H 1,219,000 UP 14,000
LGCHEM 777,000 UP 12,000
KEPCO E&C 103,500 UP 5,600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 21,850 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 DN 500
Celltrion 229,000 DN 4,000
Huchems 23,650 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 78,600 DN 1,100
KIH 89,700 UP 1,100
LOTTE Himart 26,500 DN 50
GS 42,150 DN 550
CJ CGV 28,050 DN 550
LIG Nex1 49,950 UP 1,100
Fila Holdings 37,950 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 43,850 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,375 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 185,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 24,550 DN 350
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
