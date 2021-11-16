KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 229,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 32,400 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 56,900 UP 600
Hansae 25,600 UP 400
LX HAUSYS 65,200 DN 1,300
Youngone Corp 46,700 UP 1,750
CSWIND 65,000 UP 2,500
GKL 14,650 DN 150
KOLON IND 80,200 DN 800
HanmiPharm 274,000 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 8,650 UP 100
emart 162,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY424 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 750
HANJINKAL 57,600 DN 900
DoubleUGames 68,000 DN 100
CUCKOO 19,600 DN 50
COSMAX 104,500 DN 2,000
MANDO 60,500 DN 1,300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 872,000 UP 8,000
INNOCEAN 59,500 0
Doosan Bobcat 43,300 DN 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 UP 300
Netmarble 135,000 UP 3,500
KRAFTON 547,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S60300 DN600
ORION 108,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,650 DN 100
BGF Retail 163,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 150,500 DN 2,000
HDC-OP 23,900 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 549,000 DN 11,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 647,000 DN 3,000
SKBS 245,000 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,550 UP 100
KakaoBank 62,500 UP 100
HYBE 414,000 UP 7,000
SK ie technology 169,500 DN 9,500
DL E&C 127,500 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,140 UP 320
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report