Choo Shin-soo re-signs for 1 more year with KBO club Landers
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Former major league All-Star Choo Shin-soo will be back in the South Korean league for his second season in 2022.
The SSG Landers of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said on Tuesday that Choo has agreed to a new one-year deal worth 2.7 billion won (US$2.3 million), the same amount he earned here this year following 16 seasons in Major League Baseball (MLB).
The 2018 American League All-Star for the Texas Rangers played in 137 out of 144 games in his first KBO season, and batted .265/.409/.451 with 21 home runs, 25 steals and 100 walks. At 39, he became the oldest player in KBO history to join the 20-20 club. He tied for third in the league in walks and sixth in on-base percentage.
In his season-ending press conference in South Korea on Nov. 6, Choo had said he remained undecided on his immediate playing future and would need to discuss the matter with his family. He was also contemplating surgery on his ailing left elbow, the timing of which would be determined by the decision on his career.
Choo had said at the time that if he decided to return for another season with the Landers, it would be to try to win a Korean Series championship with them. They missed out on this year's postseason by a half game, and Choo said Tuesday, in a club statement, that he wants to help the Landers put up a better record next year.
"I thought we had such talented and hard-working players that we'd be able to win more games together," Choo said. "I've decided to continue my career with SSG, with the goal of reaching the postseason. My family supported my decision, which wasn't an easy one to make.
The Landers said Choo underwent elbow operation on Monday in the United States and that he will try to join the club in time for next year's spring training.
