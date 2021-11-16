S. Korean president invited to Biden-led democracy summit: official
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has received an invitation from the United States for a virtual summit on democracy, which is expected to be attended by over 100 world leaders next month, Seoul officials said Tuesday.
U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to host the session on democracy on Dec. 9 and 10 to address challenges to democracies and human rights, a move widely seen as part of efforts to counter China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific Region.
The foreign ministry received the invitation earlier this week and has been preparing for President Moon Jae-in's attendance, officials said.
"We are considering the matter under the premise of President (Moon)'s attendance at the virtual summit," a foreign ministry official said. "South Korea and the U.S. have been in close consultations over the matter and will continue the coordination."
According to a tentative list revealed by U.S. media, China and Russia were not invited to the gathering, while its Asian allies, including South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, were included on the list.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Actress Song Hye-kyo returns with new TV romance
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report