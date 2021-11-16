S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 16, 2021
All News 16:30 November 16, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.305 1.294 +1.1
2-year TB 1.784 1.743 +4.1
3-year TB 1.963 1.912 +5.1
10-year TB 2.333 2.298 +3.5
2-year MSB 1.805 1.764 +4.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.505 2.457 +4.8
91-day CD 1.150 1.150 0.0
