Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea hosts global forum on emerging security threats

All News 19:00 November 16, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Tuesday opened a two-day global forum to discuss global cooperation against new security threats amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

The World Emerging Security Forum is held both online and offline in Seoul to discuss pending security issues in areas of health, cyber space and new technologies.

In his opening address, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said global coordination is essential to respond to new security threats and expressed South Korea's commitment to take a leading role to support global efforts to tackle the challenges.

The forum has brought together a host of experts and industry leaders, including Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization.

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#security forum
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!