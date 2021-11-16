Hyundai Construction Equipment to acquire whole stake of KSOE's overseas units
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, Nov. 16 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. said Tuesday that it plans to acquire the whole stake in two overseas units of its affiliate Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) to focus on the construction machinery business.
The board of directors at Hyundai Construction Equipment decided to buy the whole stake in Hyundai Heavy Industries Brasil-Manufacturing and Trading of Construction Equipment for 73.8 billion won (US$62.5 million), the company said in a regulatory filing.
The board also agreed to acquire the whole stake in Hyundai Heavy Industries (China) Investment Co. for 146.4 billion won, Hyundai Construction Equipment said.
The deals will be finalized at the end of this year, the construction equipment maker said.
KSOE is the subholding company of South Korea's ninth-largest conglomerate Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, which operates three shipbuilders, including Hyundai Heavy Industries Co.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
Seoul receives first snowfall of season, one month earlier than last year
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report