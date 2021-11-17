(LEAD) S. Korea blank Iraq to extend undefeated run in World Cup qualifying campaign

Son, the Tottenham Hotspur star playing at a stadium where he had his first international goal in 2011, took a weak left-footed shot right at goalkeeper Fahad Talib in the 16th minute. Some eight minutes later, fellow winger Hwang Hee-chan got a fortuitous bounce off a defender and had a decent look from the top of the box, but his shot also flew right at Talib. Cho Gue-sung's shot in the 27th minute also went into the chest of the Iraqi custodian.

