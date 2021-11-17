Korean-language dailies

-- Ruling party threatens gov't to conduct parliamentary audit on tax surplus miscalculation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Main opposition PPP's candidate Yoon says he will scrap nuclear power phaseout scheme (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S., China escape head-on collision (Donga Ilbo)

-- Finance ministry admits its miscalculation on tax surplus (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden, Xi have first virtual summit (Segye Times)

-- Biden supports 'One China' policy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- In first virtual talks, Biden, Xi clash over Taiwan issue (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party criticizes finance ministry for miscalculating tax surplus (Hankyoreh)

-- Biden, Xi warn each other over future of Taiwan (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Finance ministry makes mistake in calculating tax surplus (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung Electronics to carry out reform, abolishing ranking system (Korea Economic Daily)

