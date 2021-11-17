Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 17.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party threatens gov't to conduct parliamentary audit on tax surplus miscalculation (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Main opposition PPP's candidate Yoon says he will scrap nuclear power phaseout scheme (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S., China escape head-on collision (Donga Ilbo)
-- Finance ministry admits its miscalculation on tax surplus (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden, Xi have first virtual summit (Segye Times)
-- Biden supports 'One China' policy (Chosun Ilbo)
-- In first virtual talks, Biden, Xi clash over Taiwan issue (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party criticizes finance ministry for miscalculating tax surplus (Hankyoreh)
-- Biden, Xi warn each other over future of Taiwan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Finance ministry makes mistake in calculating tax surplus (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics to carry out reform, abolishing ranking system (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Critically ill hit 495, a record (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Biden, Xi tamp down tensions in virtual meeting (Korea Herald)
-- More young Koreans choose to leave nest (Korea Times)
