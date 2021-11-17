(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 17)

Now, no one can downplay the growing risks of household debt. The debt bomb will explode when asset bubbles burst, and this could lead to a financial and economic crisis. That's why it is urgent to mobilize all possible means to avert such a catastrophe. The authorities should absorb excess liquidity and remove bubbles on a step-by-step basis for a soft landing. More interest hikes are crucial to check the rise of household loans. This winding-down process will be painful, but we have to bite the bullet to ensure a stable economic recovery and sustainable growth.

