Military personnel to get extra jabs starting next week
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military plans to administer extra COVID-19 shots to its fully vaccinated personnel starting next week, officials said Wednesday, amid a surge in the country's daily virus counts.
Around 3,000 military medical personnel will first get an extra jab of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine starting Wednesday next week, a defense official said.
The military also plans to administer booster shots on some 500,000 troops starting January as well.
The move comes amid a continued rise in the number of infections among fully vaccinated military staff. As of Tuesday, the military had reported 2,135 virus cases, with 429 of them being breakthrough cases.
Currently, 94 percent of South Korea's military officials are vaccinated.
Defense Minister Suh Wook is said to have received a booster shot Tuesday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown