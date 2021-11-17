UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it plans to purchase South Korean-made mid-range surface-to-air missiles in a deal likely to reach US$3.5 billion.
The UAE's Ministry of Defense tweeted Tuesday that it plans to acquire the missile, known as M-SAM. It did not elaborate further.
An official at South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) called the UAE's announcement "positive" but noted negotiations have yet to be finalized.
"We still need to see how negotiations on the details will proceed," a DAPA official said on condition of anonymity.
The M-SAM, a core element of South Korea's multi-layered anti-missile program, aims to intercept incoming hostile ballistic missiles at low altitudes of around 20 kilometers.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown