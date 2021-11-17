Go to Contents Go to Navigation

UAE to purchase S. Korean M-SAM missiles in US$3.5 bln deal

All News 09:21 November 17, 2021

By Kang Yoon-seung

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said it plans to purchase South Korean-made mid-range surface-to-air missiles in a deal likely to reach US$3.5 billion.

The UAE's Ministry of Defense tweeted Tuesday that it plans to acquire the missile, known as M-SAM. It did not elaborate further.

An official at South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) called the UAE's announcement "positive" but noted negotiations have yet to be finalized.

"We still need to see how negotiations on the details will proceed," a DAPA official said on condition of anonymity.

The M-SAM, a core element of South Korea's multi-layered anti-missile program, aims to intercept incoming hostile ballistic missiles at low altitudes of around 20 kilometers.

This photo, captured from the UAE defense ministry's Twitter account, shows a mid-range surface-to-air missile (M-SAM). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

