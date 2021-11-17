Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 November 17, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 13/02 Cloudy 20

Incheon 12/04 Cloudy 20

Suwon 13/01 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 14/02 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 14/02 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 16/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 14/03 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 15/04 Cloudy 20

Jeju 17/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 15/03 Cloudy 20

Busan 17/07 Cloudy 20

