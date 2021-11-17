Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open lower on tech, auto losses

All News 09:29 November 17, 2021

SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, largely by losses in tech, auto stocks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,987.26 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.45 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.92 percent.

Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.73 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia declining 0.48 percent.

Among gainers, gaming heavyweight Krafton advanced 2.01 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close.

