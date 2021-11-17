Seoul stocks open lower on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, largely by losses in tech, auto stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 9.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,987.26 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 0.45 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.92 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.73 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia declining 0.48 percent.
Among gainers, gaming heavyweight Krafton advanced 2.01 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
Serious COVID-19 cases hit fresh high amid few signs of virus slowdown