Prosecutors raid home, office of ex-lawmaker embroiled in development scandal
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday raided the home and the office of a former opposition lawmaker accused of taking millions of dollars from an asset firm at the center of a massive corruption scandal in the name of severance pay for his son.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office sent a team of investigators earlier to search the home and office of Kwak Sang-do, formerly affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party.
Kwak is facing a prosecution probe following revelations that his 32-year-old son received 5 billion won (US$4.2 million) in severance pay after seven years of work at Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management. Investigators suspect the money is actually a bribe to Kwak
He has denied all allegations.
Prosecutors are currently broadening its probe into Hwacheon Daeyu, focusing on how the previously unheard-of asset management company and its seven affiliates were allowed to join a lucrative apartment development project in the Daejang-dong district of Seongnam City, south of Seoul, and reaped astronomical profits.
Following the revelations of severance pay, Kwak offered to give up his parliamentary seat, and the National Assembly voted last week to approve his resignation as lawmaker.
Following the search, prosecutors are expected to summon him soon for questioning.
