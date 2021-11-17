Venture industry at forefront of digital innovation in post-pandemic era: Moon
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that venture business executives are at the forefront of digital innovation in the post-pandemic era, praising them for helping to transform the nation's economy into a pacesetter.
Moon made the remarks at an opening ceremony of an industry exhibition for startups, called "COMEUP 2021," earlier in the day.
"By accelerating digital innovation, the world has now embarked on a new takeoff that goes beyond recovering from the COVID-19 crisis," Moon said. "At the heart of it are startups that are creating products and services unseen and unheard of before with innovation and ideas."
"Startup fever is also sweeping over Korea," Moon said. "The number of those newly incorporated surpassed 120,000 for the first time in history."
Investments in venture businesses have hit a record high, and the number of Korean unicorn companies, which refer to unlisted startups with a valuation of more than 1 trillion won (US$846 million) reached 15, Moon said.
"We are witnessing the 2nd venture boom indeed," Moon said. "I am confident that by attracting new investments on this occasion, they will grow into even bigger companies."
"Korea will root for you, invest in your potential, and march into a better world together with you," Moon said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia