Seoul stocks down late Wed. morning amid inflation woes
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their losses late Wednesday morning, as strong U.S. economic data raised concerns about an early rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve amid rising inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 25.4 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,971.81 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks deepened losses after a lackluster start, led by losses in tech and auto stocks.
U.S. retail sales in October logged the biggest gain since March, driving up the U.S. Treasury yields and strengthening the dollar against other currencies.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.14 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 1.34 percent, and pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 2.87 percent.
Hyundai Motor, the country's largest carmaker, moved down 0.48 percent, with its smaller affiliate Kia declining 0.59 percent.
Among gainers, gaming heavyweight Krafton jumped 5.12 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,182.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.95 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia