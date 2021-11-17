Gimhae city withdraws virus test program of foreign children amid xenophobia concerns
By Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- The government of the southeastern city of Gimhae on Wednesday withdrew a mandatory virus test program of foreign children registered at the city's daycare centers amid a backlash over xenophobia and rights violations concerns.
A government memo obtained by Yonhap News Agency showed the municipality, located 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, ordered 93 daycare centers to cooperate with preemptive tests of foreign children under their care on Monday and Tuesday.
The city government explained the decision was made in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases connected to a daycare center for foreign nationals in the city.
As of 2018, foreigners accounted for 4.7 percent of the city's population of some 550,000.
The decision prompted backlash online, with some accusing the local government of unscientific and xenophobic administration and potentially infringing on the rights of children and parents by ordering the children to undergo mandatory tests.
Following the outrage, the local government decided not to collect the test results of foreign children.
"We learned that there were discriminatory elements in the decision and decided to withdraw it," a city hall official said. He added the local government sent a notice to daycare centers telling them not to submit the test results.
In March, the Seoul city government issued a similar administrative order requiring all foreign workers in the city to undergo mandatory virus tests amid a spike in cases in areas concentrated with foreign nationals.
The order was eventually canceled after the National Human Rights Commission of Korea launched an inquiry to determine whether the administrative order constituted discrimination or an infringement on foreign nationals' rights.
Chung Sye-kyun, who served as prime minister in March, then called for authorities to maintain acute awareness of racial sensitivity in implementing antivirus measures amid criticisms against the Seoul city government's order.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) HMM Q3 net at another quarterly high on flying shipping rates
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine
-
Mandatory virus tests for foreign children raises concerns over xenophobia