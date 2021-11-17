KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 13,100 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 114,500 0
AmoreG 47,550 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 207,000 UP 500
SamyangFood 80,800 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,050 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 366,500 DN 6,500
KAL 29,850 DN 600
Daewoong 31,500 DN 950
LG Corp. 88,100 DN 1,600
SSANGYONGCNE 7,760 DN 110
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,575 DN 100
NEXENTIRE 7,050 DN 280
CHONGKUNDANG 115,000 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 973,000 DN 33,000
KCC 305,000 DN 7,000
SKBP 101,500 DN 2,500
BoryungPharm 14,000 DN 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 79,900 DN 2,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,200 DN 1,000
LotteChilsung 139,000 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 239,000 0
Nongshim 285,000 DN 5,000
SGBC 81,900 DN 100
Hyosung 96,100 DN 2,000
LOTTE 32,600 DN 350
POSCO CHEMICAL 143,000 DN 2,500
GCH Corp 27,700 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 137,500 DN 3,000
DOOSAN 145,500 UP 7,500
HITEJINRO 33,500 DN 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 106,000 DN 2,000
ShinhanGroup 37,450 DN 900
Yuhan 59,100 DN 800
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 DN 550
TaihanElecWire 1,920 DN 35
Daesang 23,600 DN 400
SKNetworks 5,080 DN 80
ORION Holdings 15,850 DN 250
DL 60,900 DN 2,900
(MORE)
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
BTS wins four prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea may not move to second phase of 'living with COVID-19' scheme: official
-
(LEAD) With 4-hit postseason game, Fernandez epitomizes Bears' ruthless efficiency
-
(LEAD) S. Korean economy to grow 3 pct next year on robust private spending: KDI
-
DAPA unveils CG video of KF-21 jet, stealth drones in joint sortie
-
(Yonhap Interview) U.S. seeks closer ties with S. Korea for resilient supply chains: key diplomat
-
S. Korea holds memorial ceremony for U.N. troops killed in Korea War
-
S. Korea's household debt-GDP ratio highest worldwide: report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader visits Samjiyon city in first public activity in more than month
-
Samsung narrows down list of candidates for US$17 bln chip plant in U.S.
-
Tourists arrive in S. Korea from Singapore on 'travel bubble' agreement
-
Coach wants S. Korea to 'dominate' World Cup qualifier vs. Iraq
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to second-largest figure of 3,187
-
S. Korea to review local production of Novavax vaccine